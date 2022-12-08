Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The director of Netflix’s new Harry and Meghan docuseries hopes viewers will be “open” to the couple’s story no matter their prior preconceptions.

Liz Garbus, who is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of “survivors”, described it as a “privilege” to work with the couple who she feels “bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable”.

In volume one of the six-part series – released on Thursday (8 December) – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a firsthand, intimate look at their high-profile relationship and the current controversial state of the British Commonwealth that led to them stepping down from their full-time roles in the institution.

Since its launch, it has attracted close attention from the public and global press.

In a Netflix article released alongside the documentary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Garbus said: “It has been a privilege to be able to work with Harry and Meghan, who bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable by sharing their personal stories and archive.

“I hope that when Netflix viewers press play, whatever preconceptions people have, they will be open to the discovery of what we’ve shared in this documentary series.

“It’s an incredible love story set against the context of huge stakes and their journey is a historical event that will be examined for a long time to come.”

In the first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about their experience with members of the royal family and alleged racism and harassment from the British press.

They also reminisced on their early romance and the tense days before their wedding when Meghan’s father was caught staging paparazzi photographs.

Reflecting on the partnership with the streaming giant, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement: “We are grateful to have the ability to share our love story through such an esteemed creative team and with the global reach of Netflix.

“We hope it helps others to heal, and to feel inspired.”

Read The Independent’s four-star review of volume one here.

A second volume of the Harry and Meghan series is scheduled to release on 15 December.

Additional reporting by Press Association.