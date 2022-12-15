Prince Harry reveals the two things he misses about life in the royal family

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.

In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.

Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.

They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.

When asked what he misses about the “institution” in the Netflix show, the second half of which arrived on the streamer this morning (15 December), the Duke of Sussex said: “I miss the weird family gatherings, when we’re all brought together under one roof for a certain time of the year. That I miss.”

He added: “Being part of the institution meant I was in the UK, so I miss the UK, I miss my friends. I lost a few friends in this process as well.”

Harry and Meghan was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, who has worked on documentaries about public figures including Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Fischer, and Nina Simone. Read the talking points from the first batch of episodes here.

