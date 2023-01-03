Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have mistaken Khloe Kardashian for Taylor Swift in a photograph posted to Instagram by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

In photos shared on Monday (2 January), 38-year-old Kardashian is dressed in Prada, sporting a new hairstyle cut into bangs, resembling Swift’s signature hairdo.

Fans flooded the comments, insisting that they mistook Kardashian for the “Anti-Hero” singer upon first glance.

“I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” commented one follower.

Others agreed, echoing the comment: “Really thought this was Taylor swift.”

Fans also alleged that the photograph had been “airbrushed” and “photoshopped” pointing to Kardashian’s legs, which are said to be “miles long”.

“Taylor Swift or cartoon ????” commented one follower, another added: “Who is she?”

“Why would you even put your name on these photos? You look completely different,” one person said.

Others, however, praised the reality TV star: “Ohhh this is my favourite look”.

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently came under fire after fans accused them of airbrushing their family Christmas photos.

“Every single jawline is photoshopped,” claimed one fan at the time, saying that their heads looked “cut and pasted”.

However, the family later shut down the speculation by posting videos of them all posing together to the photograph in question.

The Independent has contacted Khloe Kardashian’s representative for comment.

Last week, Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse at her four-month-old son on Instagram.

The Good American founder posted a glamorous photograph of her and her daughter True, four, wearing matching red dresses, with her baby son in one arm.

She donned a strapless red gown, diamond jewellery and transparent stiletto heels that showed off her matching red pedicure and manicure. Meanwhile, True wore a dress in the same red shade with silver trainers and a small handbag in the shape of Santa Claus.

In August, following the birth of her son, Khloe told ELLE that she “love[s] everything” about being a mother of two, “even the hard parts”.

She added: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.”