Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672721640

Jeremy Renner accident update: Marvel star’s family reveal that he remains in ‘intensive care unit’ following surgery

Marvel actor in critical but stable condition after accident

Gustaf Kilander,Graeme Massie,Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 03 January 2023 04:54
Comments

Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after ‘weather-related’ accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snowploughing accident.

The Hurt Locker star is reportedly “conscious, stable and speaking” and underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”, according to Extra.

Renner has been listed as being in critical but stable condition following the snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

Recommended

1672721575

American actor Treat Williams sends well wishes to Jeremy Renner

“Thoughts for Jeremy Renner and family today. I do my own plowing too,” Treat Williams wrote on Twitter. “Get well soon.”

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 04:52
1672720426

James Gunn sends well wishes to Jeremy Renner

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 04:33
1672719231

Plough runs over actor’s legs, causing major blood loss

ICYMI: New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Mr Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 04:13
1672718015

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snowploughing accident.

Read more:

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snowploughing accident

Peony Hirwani3 January 2023 03:53
1672715055

Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says

ICYMI: Actor was reportedly ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

Graeme Massie3 January 2023 03:04
1672711306

Jeremy Renner told Reno newspaper why he moved to the area

ICYMI: The actor told The Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 what had attracted him to living in Washoe County, Nevada.

“In a big city, it’s hard to find community and even know your neighbours in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here. It’s just big enough, and it’s just small enough for me, and I love it,” said Renner.

And he added: “There’s no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it’s a majestic place.”

Graeme Massie3 January 2023 02:01
1672705324

Actor has undergone two surgeries for injuries

Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries to treat “extensive” injuries suffered during a snowploughing accident, a source close to the actor told CNN.

“His injuries are extensive,” the source told the news network.

Graeme Massie3 January 2023 00:22
1672704074

‘My heart is with Jeremy Renner’: James Gunn among celebrities sending Marvel actor well-wishes after accident

Renner is said to be in ‘critical but stable condition’ following snowplough accident.

Inga Parkel has the story.

James Gunn among celebrities sending Marvel actor well-wishes after accident

Renner is said to be in ‘critical but stable condition’ following snowplough accident

Graeme Massie3 January 2023 00:01
1672700010

Actor ‘conscious, stable and speaking’ says report

The Hurt Locker star is said to be“conscious, stable, and speaking” in a Nevada hospital, according to Extra.

Renner will “undergo surgery today” as part of his “long road to recovery”, reported the outlet.

Graeme Massie2 January 2023 22:53
1672698591

Actor makes several snow-related social media posts ahead of accident

The Washoe County, Nevada sheriff’s office has said that Mr Renner suffered a “traumatic injury” on Sunday morning in the area around Reno.

The office added that he was the only person involved in the incident and he was airlifted to an area hospital.

The Reno-Gazette Journal reported in 2019 that Mr Renner has a home in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area.

He has made several snow-related social media posts this winter.

“Nearly done With sledding hill For the kids,” he wrote in an Instagram caption of a video showing a plough.

“Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” he tweeted on 12 December.

Graeme Massie2 January 2023 22:29

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in