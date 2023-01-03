Jeremy Renner accident update: Marvel star’s family reveal that he remains in ‘intensive care unit’ following surgery
Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snowploughing accident.
The Hurt Locker star is reportedly “conscious, stable and speaking” and underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”, according to Extra.
Renner has been listed as being in critical but stable condition following the snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.
“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”
New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.
The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.
Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.
American actor Treat Williams sends well wishes to Jeremy Renner
“Thoughts for Jeremy Renner and family today. I do my own plowing too,” Treat Williams wrote on Twitter. “Get well soon.”
James Gunn sends well wishes to Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snowploughing accident.
Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snowploughing accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.
Jeremy Renner told Reno newspaper why he moved to the area
ICYMI: The actor told The Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 what had attracted him to living in Washoe County, Nevada.
“In a big city, it’s hard to find community and even know your neighbours in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here. It’s just big enough, and it’s just small enough for me, and I love it,” said Renner.
And he added: “There’s no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it’s a majestic place.”
Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries to treat “extensive” injuries suffered during a snowploughing accident, a source close to the actor told CNN.
“His injuries are extensive,” the source told the news network.
Actor ‘conscious, stable and speaking’ says report
The Hurt Locker star is said to be“conscious, stable, and speaking” in a Nevada hospital, according to Extra.
Renner will “undergo surgery today” as part of his “long road to recovery”, reported the outlet.
Actor makes several snow-related social media posts ahead of accident
The Washoe County, Nevada sheriff’s office has said that Mr Renner suffered a “traumatic injury” on Sunday morning in the area around Reno.
The office added that he was the only person involved in the incident and he was airlifted to an area hospital.
The Reno-Gazette Journal reported in 2019 that Mr Renner has a home in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area.
He has made several snow-related social media posts this winter.
“Nearly done With sledding hill For the kids,” he wrote in an Instagram caption of a video showing a plough.
“Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” he tweeted on 12 December.
