James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU

DC Studios’ newly appointed co-CEO, director James Gunn, is among many celebrities sending prayers and thoughts to Jeremy Renner following his snowplough accident.

Over the weekend, Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home on New Year’s Eve (31 December), when the plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the Marvel actor’s legs.

Renner’s neighbour, a doctor, reportedly saved his life by putting a tourniquet on his leg to slow down blood loss until the arrival of paramedics. He was then airlifted to hospital, where a spokesperson confirmed he is receiving “excellent” care.

Since news of the accident broke, celebrities have shared their well-wishes with the Hawkeye star on social media.

“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, next to the prayer hands emoji.

“My God,” Frozen star Josh Gad added: “Praying for Jeremy Renner and his family.”

Lithuanian actor Simmona (A Dark Foe) wrote that she “couldn’t even sleep all night – anxiety x5000”.

“Why all the bad things always happen to the most amazing, kindest, most loving people?” she asked, telling Renner to “hang in there”.

British actor Danny Hatchard (EastEnders) wished Renner a “full and speedy recovery”.

“Sending up thoughts and prayers for Jeremy Renner,” actor Robert Patrick (The Terminator) tweeted.

Front of the Class’s Treat Williams shared that “I do my own ploughing too”.

“Thoughts for Jeremy Renner and family today,” the 71-year-old actor said. “Get well soon.”

“My sweet Jer,” fellow Marvel star Tara Strong (Loki) added. “Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

Renner is said to have suffered “extensive” injuries from the accident, a source told People.

Follow along here for real-time updates regarding Renner’s health.