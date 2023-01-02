Jump to content

updated

Jeremy Renner news – latest: Actor in critical but stable condition after snow plough accident

Marvel actor in critical but stable condition after accident

Inga Parkel
Monday 02 January 2023 15:47
<p>Jeremy Renner</p>

Jeremy Renner

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a snow plough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter late on Sunday night. Renner is receiving “excellent” care, the spokesperson added.

Renner came to prominence after his breakout role in the Iraq War drama The Hurt Locker, in which he portrayed a swashbuckling explosives technician. More recently, he has starred in the Marvel TV series Hawkeye.

A blizzard blanketed much of the US with snow and freezing temperatures over the Christmas holiday. In mid-December, Renner tweeted: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

The actor has a home near Reno, Nevada.

1672674136

Shweta Sharma2 January 2023 15:42

