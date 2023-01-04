Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Avengers to the rescue in the comments section of Jeremy Renner’s first social media post since he was run over by a snow plough on Sunday.

The actor underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after he was hit by a 14,000lb snow plough, which he was using to help clear neighbours’ driveways.

The Hawkeye star shared a selfie from his hospital bed Tuesday (3 January) with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

In the comments section were Renner’s Marvel costars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, who play Thor and Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, respectively.

“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Hemsworth wrote.

Meanwhile, Pratt commented: “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Alaqua Cox, Renner’s costar in the Disney+ Hawkeye TV series also responded with two love heart emojis.

Marvel’s directing team sent their love, too. Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi wrote: “My brother I love you [heart emoji].”

And the Russo brothers (Avengers directors) commented: “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

Other A-list well-wishers included Orlando Bloom, Kate Beckinsale and Heidi Klum.

Yesterday, the Hulk/Bruce Banner star Mark Ruffalo asked fans to send “healing goodness” to Renner.

Follow The Independent’s live blog about Renner’s accident here.