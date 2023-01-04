Jeremy Renner accident - update: Marvel star says he’s ‘too messed up to type’ in first post from hospital
Avengers star in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plough accident
Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after ‘weather-related’ accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a snow-ploughing accident.
The Hurt Locker star is reportedly “conscious, stable and speaking” and underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”, according to Extra.
“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”
New details are emerging with TMZ reporting that Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.
The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said according to the outlet.
In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Mark Ruffalo shares supportive message for Jeremy Renner
Mark Ruffalo has asked fans to send prayers to Jeremy Renner, who is in intensive care following a snow-ploughing accident.
“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote, alongside a news report of Renner’s accident. “Please send healing goodness his way.”
It has been revealed that Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist on the side of a mountain when the snow plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over his leg on New Year’s Day.
James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU
Renner is said to be in ‘critical but stable condition’ following snowplough accident
How did Renner’s accident happen?
On Monday (2 January), Reno, Nevada’s mayor Hillary Schieve told Reno Gazette Journal that the actor had gotten out of the snowplough to help a stranded car on the side of a snowy mountain when the plough accidentally ran him over.
“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve said of Renner, whom she calls a friend. “He is always helping others.”
However, the following morning (3 January), the Reno sheriff’s department would not comment on the mayor’s account.
Law enforcement is currently investigating the horrific accident.
Sheriff says they do not ‘suspect any foul play’
Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner’s injury was being treated as a “tragic accident” by police.
“We do not believe that Mr Renner was impaired at all and this was just a tragic accident. We do not suspect any foul play,” he said.
“It was on a private road, he was being a great neighbour and ploughing the roads for his neighbours up there.”
Snow plough that ran over Renner weighed more than 14,000 pounds, Sheriff says
During his press conference Tuesday afternoon, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam revealed that the snow plough that ran Renner over weighed more than 14,000 pounds (over six tonnes).
“He went to retrieve his PistenBully or SnowCat - an extremely large piece of snow-moving equipment - to get his vehicle moving. After moving the vehicle from the stuck location Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member and it started to roll,” the sheriff said.
“He attempted to try and get into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully, it was at this point that he was run over by the PistenBully.”
A witness told investigators that they saw Renner try and jump into the driver’s seat as the plough moved but he disappeared and the next time they saw him he was behind the plough.
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt among stars responding to Renner’s Instagram post
A raft of celebrities have wished Renner well after the actor shared his first social media post since the accident.
Renner’s Marvel colleague Chris Hemsworth (Thor) commented: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”
And another, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) wrote: “Continued prayers your way brutha.”
Supermodel Heidi Klum commented: “Speedy recovery [love heart].”
Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson wrote: “Get well soon. Praying for you.”
Renner’s Hawkeye costar Alaqua Cox replied with two love heart emojis.
And Confessions of a Shopaholic star Isla Fisher wrote: “Phew! I’m so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you.”
Renner posts from hospital
Renner has shared a selfie on Instagram – the first we’ve heard of him since he was run over by a snowplough on Sunday.
In the post, Renner wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Sheriff appears to debunk mayor’s interview
Sheriff Darin Balaam just said that Renner was run over by an unmanned Snowcat while he was clearing snow for his family and neighbours.
Reno mayor Hillary Schieve previously told Reno Gazette-Journal that the actor had gotten out of the snowplough to help a stranded car on the side of a snowy mountain when the plough accidentally ran him over.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press conference underway
Follow along here
