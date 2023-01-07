Jeremy Renner accident – update: Marvel star shares videos and images from hospital after being crushed by snow plough
Avengers star, who turned 52 today, in ‘critical but stable’ condition after accident
Jeremy Renner shares video recovering in hospital after snowploughing accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday in hospital, where he is being treated after being “crushed” by a snow plough that left him with serious injuries.
The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.
He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snow plough he’d been operating.
“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”
On Wednesday (4 January), TMZ obtained the details of the log made by emergency services at the time, including details from the 911 call that give further insight into Renner’s immediate injuries.
According to the publication, Renner, 51, was audibly groaning in the background of the call, due to his pain.
The record notes that the right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed and that his upper torso was crushed.
The plough ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said.
In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Renner was met with an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt.
On Saturday 7 January, Renner turned 52. He has been sharing birthday messages on his Instagram Stories from his hospital bed.
More birthday wishes are coming in for Renner, as he turns 52 in hospital...
Watch footage of Renner getting airlifted to hospital
A video of Renner getting airlifted to a nearby Nevada hospital has been circulating the web.
In the clip, obtained by TMZ, the helicopter is seen lifting off from the snowy road near his Tahoe home on Sunday (1 January), where the accident occurred.
There’s also another video floating around online of someone being airlifted, which has been falsely labelled to be Renner. In that recording, however, there’s no snow on the ground.
During the incident, Renner was driving a PistenBully to clear snow.
The actor, who turned 52 today, has been sharing birthday love on his Instagram Stories. First up, this one from Chicago’s academic and athletic after school programme The BASE...
Renner thanks medical staff in second picture from hospital
Jeremy Renner has just shared another hospital photo. The actor shared a picture with his family and medical staff on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Thank you renowned medical ICU [intensive care unit] team for beginning this journey.”
Everything to know about Renner’s accident
How Jeremy Renner’s helping hand to neighbours nearly killed him
The Marvel star is on a ‘long road to recovery’ after being crushed by a seven-tonne PistenBully near his estate. Joe Sommerlad explains what we know about the tragic accident
Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin sends ‘get-well wishes’ to Renner
Deaf activist and Coda star Marlee Matlin has sent “get-well wishes” to both Renner and American football player Damar Hamlin, who’s also currently in critical condition following a cardiac arrest on the field.
“Sending get-well wishes to Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland and Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner. I can only imagine how hard this day has been for their respective families,” Matlin tweeted.
Do you need a licence to drive a Snowcat?
Following the Sheriff’s press conference, a reporter asked if anyone could drive a Snowcat or if you needed a licence to operate one.
“It was on a private road, so he can drive that Snowcat. In this instance, as Mr Renner always does, those private roads. He was being a great neighbour and he was ploughing those roads for his neighbours up there. Again they had three feet,” Sheriff Balaam responded.
Now, while the Marvel actor was on private roads, many companies require professional Snowcat operators/drivers to have at least a driver’s licence. Some even require their drivers to go through training and certification before operating the Snowcat.
Jeremy Renner is a ‘great neighbour’, says local sheriff
In recent weeks, Jeremy Renner has become known in his Nevada neighbourhood for helping with the mounting snow.
According to Sheriff Darin Balaam, the Hawkeye star is a “great neighbour” and always uses his snow plough to clear local roads.
“Throughout the community, he has been very generous and he’s one of those individuals that most of the time you don’t know he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community,” he told US media.
Renner’s sister Kym issues update on his condition
“We are so thrilled with his progress,” Kym told CBS 13 reporter Steve Large. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”
What were the extent of Renner’s immediate injuries?
Immediately after being “crushed” by a snowplough, Renner was apparently still conscious, according to local authorities.
But, a copy of the 911 call log from the accident, recently obtained by TMZ, has revealed further insight into the actor’s immediate injuries.
Read more
911 call log from Jeremy Renner’s accident reveals his upper torso was ‘crushed’
According to reports, Renner’s chest had collapsed and his upper torso was crushed by the impact of the snow machinery
