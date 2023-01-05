Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The release of the 911 call log after Jeremy Renner was crushed by a snowplough has detailed the extent of the actor’s injuries.

Renner, who starred in the Oscar-winning film The Hurt Locker and several Marvel properties as Hawkeye, was injured over the New Year’s weekend close to his Nevada home.

He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.

The actor was airlifted to the hospital and underwent two surgeries, before he shared a selfie from his hospital bed on Tuesday (3 January).

You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.

On Wednesday (4 January), TMZ obtained the details of the log made by emergency services at the time, including details from the 911 call that give further insight into Renner’s immediate injuries.

According to the publication, Renner, 51, was audibly groaning in the background of the call, due to his pain.

The record notes that the right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed and that his upper torso was crushed.

He is said to have experienced heavy bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.

Jeremy Renner’s first social media post since his accident (jeremyrenner/Instagram)

Furthermore, the log states that Renner was “completely crushed” by the machinery and that he was having “extreme difficulty” breathing.

Since news broke of Renner’s accident, many of his Hollywood contemporaries have publicly shared messages of support.

His Avengers: Endgame co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt responded to Renner’s Instagram post with support.

Elsewhere, DC boss James Gunn said his “heart is with Jeremy Renner”.

Mark Ruffalo also asked his followers to send Renner “healing goodness”, while actor Marlee Matlin shared “get-well wishes” to him on Twitter.

Sheriff Darin Balaam, who gave updates from the scene, said that Renner’s injury was being treated as a “tragic accident” by police, and that no foul play was suspected.