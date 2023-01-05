Jeremy Renner accident – update: Police seize snowplough that crushed actor to rule out ‘mechanical failure’
Avengers star in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snowplough accident
Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after ‘weather-related’ accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a “tragic” snowploughing accident.
The Hurt Locker star is “conscious, stable and speaking” and reportedly underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”.
“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”
In a press conference on Tuesday (3 January), Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam described how a family member had been driving Renner’s car when it got stuck in the snow.
“He went to retrieve his PistenBully or SnowCat – an extremely large piece of snow-moving equipment – to get his vehicle moving,” Balaam said. “After moving the vehicle from the stuck location Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member and it started to roll.
“He attempted to try and get into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully, it was at this point that he was run over by the PistenBully.”
The plough accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said.
In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Renner, 51, was met with an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt.
Will Renner be able to walk?
Initial reports following the incident said that the actor had lost a large amount of blood from his leg after the snow plough ran him over.
While the extent and impact of his injuries are unknown at the moment, it has been shared that the actor sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries during the accident.
As of now, he has undergone two surgeries to treat “extensive” injuries sustained in the accident.
Details of Jeremy Renner’s snow plough accident revealed in 911 call
It has been reported that Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” after a snow plough ran him over this week.
According to a 911 recording obtained by TMZ, the Marvel star was heard screaming in the background of the call as he was having “extreme difficulty” breathing due to his chest collapsing and his upper torso getting crushed.
Everything we know so far
There have been a lot of updates since Renner’s snow plough accident on New Year’s Day. The Independent has put together a one-sheet explainer of everything we know so far, which you can read here.
How Jeremy Renner’s helping hand to neighbours nearly killed him
The Marvel star is on a ‘long road to recovery’ after being crushed by a seven-ton PistenBully near his estate in Northern California. Joe Sommerlad explains what we know about the tragic accident
A reminder of what Renner’s family have said
It’s been a few days now since Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after being ran over by his snow plough.
In their first and only statement so far, Renner’s family wrote 2 January: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today.
“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.
“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.
“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”
John Legere wishes Renner well ‘from one superhero to another’
Former T-Mobile CEO John Legere somewhat confusingly shared well wishes for Renner “from one superhero to another”.
The tech magnate has frequently likened himself to Batman over the course of his career, describing competitors like AT&T and Verizon as his “villains”.
Renner, meanwhile, plays a real superhero – Marvel’s Hawkeye.
Renner is an ‘honourary deputy sheriff’ of the area
To many, Renner is best known as Hawkeye, but did you know he holds another special title in his community?
“He is an honourary deputy sheriff,” Balaam shared. “When I took office in 2019, he came and with his popularity amongst kids in the Marvels, he has a huge impact. Those kids that he touched during Shop with the Sheriff – he showed up and shopped with our kids – I can guarantee they will never forget that moment that they got.”
“He shared his time with us there and not only shopped with a few kids but interacted with the kids,” Balaam added.
“Throughout the community, he has been very generous. He’s one of those individuals that I can tell you most of the time you don’t know that he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community.”
Who called 911?
Again, the Sheriff wasn’t sure if it was “the neighbours or his family member”.
Snowcat accidents aren’t uncommon
While this was a “tragic” incident it was not a freak accident. Although Balaam could not provide specific numbers or statistics for how common this kind of Snowcat incident is, he did say: “I would have to tell you probably, there’s always at least – because this type of Snowcat is one you’d see at ski resorts – that there’s always these types of injuries or accidents that occur. That exact number I do not know.”
Renner was conscious when responders arrived
Immediately after being nearly fatally crushed by the Snowcat, Renner was apparently still conscious. When asked what condition the actor was in when they arrived on scene, Balaam said that Renner was “speaking to the first responders”.
There was no doctor on-scene despite prior reports
According to earlier reports, Renner’s neighbour, a doctor, had saved his life by putting a tourniquet on his leg.
However, during Tuesday’s press conference, Sheriff Balaam confirmed that there “was no doctor on scene. It was good neighbours of Mr Renner’s that came out with some towels and rendered some aid”.
When asked whether they had tied a tourniquet, Balaam responded: “That part I do not know. I just know that they came out with some towels and helped him until our first responders could get there.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies