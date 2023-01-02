Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night.

Mr Renner is getting “excellent” care, the spokesperson said.

New details are now emerging with TMZ reporting that Mr Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said, the outlet reported.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

The Washoe County, Nevada sheriff’s office has said that Mr Renner suffered a “traumatic injury” on Sunday morning in the area around Reno.

The office added that he was the only person involved in the incident and he was airlifted to an area hospital.

The Reno-Gazette Journal reported in 2019 that Mr Renner has a home in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area.

He has made several snow-related social media posts this winter.

“Nearly done With sledding hill For the kids,” he wrote in an Instagram caption of a video showing a plough.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” he tweeted on 12 December.

“My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery,” Tara Strong wrote.

“Prayers up for Jeremy Renner. Hawkeye is crazy underrated in the Avengers,” Will Carroll added.

“Speedy recovery @JeremyRenner, thinking of you buddy,” Domenick Lombardozzi said.

“This Jeremy Renner report could not be more vague or alarming. Hope he has a full recovery!” Heidi MacDonald tweeted.

“My God. Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family,” Josh Gad wrote in reaction to the news.

More follows...