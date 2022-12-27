Khloe Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son after criticism

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has given fans a rare glimpse at her four-month-old son in a family Christmas photo.

The Good American founder posted a glamorous photograph of her and her daughter True, four, wearing matching red dresses, with her baby son in one arm.

It comes after Khloe and younger sister Kylie Jenner faced criticism for keeping their infant sons’ faces mostly hidden from the public eye, while not doing so with their daughters.

Khloe’s Christmas picture, taken in front of a large silver Christmas tree, did not include Tristan Thompson, her former partner and the father of her children.

She donned a strapless red gown with a thigh-high split, diamond jewellery and transparent heels that showed off her matching red pedicure and manicure. Meanwhile, True wore a short dress in the same red shade with silver trainers and a small handbag in the shape of Santa Claus.

The photo shows just part of her son’s face as he looks up at his reality star mother while being held on her hip. An additional photo of the three shows only the back of the baby’s head.

In a separate post, Khloe shared a series of photos with True in which they pose in front of the Christmas tree. She captioned it: “My precious girl.”

Last month, Kylie, whose son is nine months old, posted a carousel of picture highlights that included a rare snap of baby Wolf. However, she kept his face hidden from view with her hand in the otherwise candid photo.

Fans have questioned why both women appear so keen to protect their sons’ image but continue to post photos of their young daughters on social media. Some people admitted they even forgot that Khloe had a son, whose birth via surrogate she announced in August.

“I thought people were overexaggerating when they said Khloe was hiding her son but she really is lmfao,” one person wrote in response to the TV star’s latest photos.

“I can’t believe we almost forgot that Khloe has a son,” another added.

When Kylie posted a rare glimpse at her baby boy in November, one fan wrote: “It’s just weird that she strategically hides her son’s face while Stormi is always shown normally. Like who is that for??”

While neither Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has opened up to talk about why they prefer to keep their sons away from the public eye, both have spoken candidly about motherhood.

In August, following the birth of her son, Khloe told ELLE that she “love[s] everything” about being a mother of two, “even the hard parts”.

She added: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.”

Meanwhile Kylie has brought her followers along on her postpartum journey and opened up about experiencing the “baby blues” after giving birth in February.

In the latest season of The Kardashians, she told Kendall that she “cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks”, but was reassured that it was “just the baby blues”.