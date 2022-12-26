Kim Kardashian shares videos of daughter North performing duet with Sia at annual Christmas party
‘Cutest thing ever’
The annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party included a performance by Sia and North West.
Kim Kardashian shared videos of the duet performed by her and Kanye West’s nine-year-old daughter and the “Unstoppable” singer at the star-studded party on her Instagram Stories.
In the clips, West and Sia performed the singer’s song “Snowman,” with the nine year old, who was dressed in metallic charcoal pants and a matching jacket, standing alongside the Grammy winner. For the occasion, Sia wore a white full-length gown with a white cape jacket and a matching headpiece, while both she and West wore their hair braided.
“@Siamusic and North performing ‘Snowman,’” Kardashian captioned the video on Instagram.
The Skims founder’s sister Khloe Kardashian also shared a video of the duet, with the Good American founder writing: “We love you @siamusic.”
Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also praised the performance on social media, with one person writing: “What a moment! Goosebumps!”
“North singing with Sia is the cutest thing ever,” someone else wrote.
The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was also attended by Kylie Jenner and her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who wore matching gowns designed by Mugler for the annual bash.
Jenner’s dress featured a low-cut neckline with beaded black lace around the bust and the hem, with a champagne-coloured bodice and a thigh-high split, while Sormi wore a similar champagne dress with a full skirt and the same beaded black lace over the bodice, with a one shoulder strap.
