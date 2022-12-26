Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi wear matching Mugler gowns for Christmas

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner and her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster wore matching gowns designed by Mugler for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared videos and pictures of their coordinating outfits on social media as they were getting ready for the occasion.

Jenner’s dress featured a low-cut neckline with beaded black lace around the bust and the hem, with a champagne-coloured bodice and a thigh-high split.

Meanwhile, Stormi wore a similar champagne dress with a full skirt and the same beaded black lace over the bodice, with a one shoulder strap.

Kylie, 25, posted the mirror selfie with her daughter on Instagram to show off their matching looks to an audio of Eartha Kitt singing the 1953 version of “Santa Baby”.

Kylie shares Stormi and 10-month-old son Wolf – whose name has not yet been confirmed – with her partner Travis Scott.

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party took place on Saturday (24 December). Photos and clips from the party show the family in full glam.

The bash was held at Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s home in Calabasas, which was decked out with red Christmas trees and an all-red ball pit for the children to play in.

Sia made a special appearance at the party to sing several festive songs. In a video posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, her daughter North West accompanied Sia to sing “Snowman” and “Chandelier”.

Kim wore a glittering silver column gown to the party, while North wore a glittering black suit with flared trousers.

Kourtney wore a white gown with a ruched skirt and a see-through skirt. Khloe Kardashian donned a red gown with a diamond necklace.

Last month, Kylie visited a new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum paying homage to the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who died in January.

The brand’s newest creative director Casey Cadwallader showed Kylie through the travelling exhibit as they viewed a 1999 Mugler sheer gown that the reality star had worn a week earlier at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards.