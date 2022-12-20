North West pranks Kim Kardashian by pretending she shaved off her mom’s eyebrows

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, pulled the ultimate prank on her mother when she tricked the reality star into thinking she shaved off her eyebrows.

In a video uploaded to the joint TikTok account the mother-daughter duo shares, called @kimandnorth, the nine-year-old filmed herself holding a pink razor and rubbing it along the SKIMS founder’s face while she was asleep.

After waking up Kardashian from her nap, North used TikTok’s “Thin Brows” filter on her mother’s face to make it seem like she had shaved them off.

However, the prank didn’t seem to go down well with Kardashian, who said in the video: “North, this is not funny!”

Since it was posted on 18 December, the video has received 16.3m views on TikTok.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has more than 11m followers on the joint TikTok account she shares with her famous mom, but the comments on the videos are always turned off and the bio states that the account is run by an adult.

Throughout her TikTok, fans can find videos of North dancing with Kardashian and taking part in popular TikTok trends. However, the mother of four is often her daughter’s guinea pig when it comes to testing out these trends.

Last month, North used her makeup skills to transform Kardashian into The Grinch. The mini-influencer previously gave her mom a minion makeover when she painted Kardashian’s face yellow like a character from the popular animated film, Minions.

Another viral clip shows the nine-year-old helping her aunt, Kylie Jenner, with her makeup.

One of North West’s videos received mixed reactions from fans back in November when she filmed herself going through her daily skincare routine. In the video, North took viewers “through my whole skincare routine” using products from her Kardashian’s skincare brand, SKKN by Kim.

Some people were “disturbed” by the video, mainly over the fact that the nine-year-old has an extensive skincare routine.

“Not to be dramatic but I have never been as disturbed as I am watching North West do her skincare routine,” read one since-deleted tweet.

“North West has the most chaotic skincare routine I think I’ve ever seen,” tweeted someone else.

However, many users defended North by reminding critics that she’s just experimenting and having fun on the app.

“Howling at all these middle aged woman in absolute uproar at North West having a skincare routine, that’s why half of you look 60 and are 30,” said one defender.

“It’s crazy some of y’all were mad about North West’s skincare routine,” another person said. “That’s a little girl. But also… she just trolled tf out of y’all”.

In addition to North, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to three other children – Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.