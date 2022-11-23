Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West can be seen helping Kylie Jenner with her make-up in an adorable video shared on social media.

In the short clip, the nine-year-old can be seen helping “auntie Kylie” with her routine by applying some lip gloss.

“Glam by North West!” Jenner’s “Kylie Cosmetics” page wrote on Instagram, alongside the video.

Many fans were loving the collaboration, praising North’s make-up skills.

“Kids do a better job at makeup than me lol,” one person wrote.

“Omg North’s make-up is on point,” another said.

