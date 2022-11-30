Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced.

The couple, who split at the beginning of 2021 averted a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.

The former couple agreed to waive spousal support but settled on $200k (£167k) per month of child support payments from West to Kardashian.

The two will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The judge declared the two legally single at Kardashian's request in March, ending their eight-year marriage, but issues of property and custody remained that were to be worked out in a trial starting 14 December.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married on 24 May 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

Since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, West has shared numerous social media posts about the reality star, including about who she’s been dating and how she’s allegedly given him limited access to his children.