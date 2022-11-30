Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has sparked a debate online after the nine-year-old posted a video of her multi-step skincare routine to TikTok.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West boasts more than 10m followers on the joint TikTok account she shares with her famous mom, @kimandnorth. Scrolling through her TikTok, fans can find comical videos of North dancing with Kardashian and taking part in popular TikTok trends, but comments on the videos are always turned off and the bio states that the account is run by an adult.

This week, one of her videos received mixed reactions when North filmed herself going through her daily skincare routine.

“Let me take you through my whole skincare routine,” she began the TikTok, which now has 1.5m views.

While putting on a funny face and using a voice filter, North uses products from her mom’s skincare brand, SKKN by Kim, to cleanse her face and moisturize.

However, some people were “disturbed” by the video over the fact that a nine-year-old has an extensive skincare routine.

“Not to be dramatic but I have never been as disturbed as I am watching North West do her skincare routine,” read one since-deleted tweet.

“North West has the most chaotic skincare routine I think I’ve ever seen,” tweeted someone else.

“new anxiety levels unlocked after watching north west doing her skincare routine on tik tok,” a third user wrote.

This prompted many users to defend North, and remind critics that she’s just experimenting and having fun on the app.

“Howling at all these middle aged woman in absolute uproar at north west having a skincare routine, that’s why half of you look 60 and are 30,” said one defender.

“It’s crazy some of y’all were mad about North West’s skincare routine,” another person said. “That’s a little girl. But also… she just trolled tf out of y’all”.

Others were simply impressed by North’s dedicated skincare regime, and decided to take some beauty advice from the nine-year-old influencer.

“going to forget everything i know about skincare and just do what north west did in her tiktok,” one user joked.

“Why is North West skincare routine better than mine,” tweeted someone else.

“North West has a better skincare regime than me (a near 30 year old),” another person pointed out.

Earlier this year, rapper Kanye West expressed his concerns over ex-wife Kim Kardashian letting their daughter North wear makeup and post on TikTok. The Yeezy designer – who shares four children with Kardashian – claimed the reality TV star was “trying to antogonise him” by allowing her to post on the app, despite asking her to stop.

According to West, he informed his estranged wife that he was unhappy about his daughter’s presence on TikTok “after it was done without me knowing”.

“And then it happened again,” he said during during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee back in January. “So I feel like it’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonise me or create this, like, crazy narrative.”

Weeks later, Ye shared a screenshot of North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Kardashian soon hit back at her ex-husband’s “constant attacks” and said that his public posts about their family are “actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create”.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Kardashian and West finally reached a divorce settlement concerning custody over their four children and multiple properties. The former couple agreed to waive spousal support but settled on $200k (£167k) per month of child support payments from West to Kardashian.

The two will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after eight years of marriage, and was declared legally single by a California judge in March 2022.