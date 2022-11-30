Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially finalise their divorce

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have finalised their divorce.

The couple split at the beginning of 2021, ending their eight-year marriage.

West, now known as Ye, will pay $200,000 (£167,000) in child support to the reality TV star.

Though the two were declared legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, issues of property and custody remained.

Ye and Kardashian will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

