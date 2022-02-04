Kim Kardashian has responded to her estranged husband Kanye West’s claim that their eight-year-old daughter North West is on TikTok “against [his] will,” while accusing him of “only causing further pain for all”.

On Friday, the rapper shared a screenshot of North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

In a statement shared to Fox News through Kardashian’s spokesperson, the Skims founder claimed that West’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media are “actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create”.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian continued.

In the statement, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who also shares children Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with West, also acknowledged that divorce is “difficult enough on our children” and that the rapper’s “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all”.

After noting that she has wanted “nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” with West, as she believes it is what is best for their children, Kardashian said it saddens her that “Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, the pair have appeared to have had a tumultous relationship, with Kardashian requesting for their divorce to be fast-tracked in documents filed in December, at which point she also requested to be legally single.

Despite her requests for a divorce, West had, until recently, continued to publicly ask Kardashian to get back together. However, after the reality star began dating Pete Davidson late last year, West, who is dating Julia Fox, has spoken critically about his estranged wife.

While speaking with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked, the fashion designer accused Kardashian of trying to “antagonise” him by allowing their eldest child on TikTok.

According to West, he recently had two of his cousins speak with Kardashian on his behalf, with the rapper telling Lee that he had two “directives” for them to discuss.

“I said: ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument,’” West recalled. “There’s two things I said. I said, tell her, security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. Or don’t have her on TikTok at all.”

West said that he had initially shared his disapproval of North being on TikTok, where she and her mother have more than 5.2m followers, with Kardashian “after it was done without me knowing”.

“And then it happened again,” he continued. “So I feel like it’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonise me or create this, like, crazy narrative.”

On the mother-daughter duo’s TikTok account, the bio reads: “Me and my bestie. Managed by an adult.”

The Independent has contacted a spokesperson for Kardashian for comment.