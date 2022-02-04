Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.

His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.

Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian’s statement responded.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, swiftly responded with his own comment posted to his Instagram account.

“What do you mean by main provider?” he wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs [sic].”

He added, “Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…” in reference to Kardashian’s chief marketing officer.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representative for comment.

In her statement, Kardashian – who also shares children Saint, six, and Psalm, two, with West – also acknowledged that divorce is “difficult enough on our children” and that the rapper’s “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all”.

Writing that she wants “nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” with West, Kardashian said it saddened her that “Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way”.

She filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021, almost seven years after they were married at a ceremony in Italy.

She filed a request for their divorce to be fast-tracked in documents filed in December, at the same time requesting to be declared legally single.

Kardashian is currently dating comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson, while Ye is in a relationship with Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox.

Her public clash with Ye comes just as the latest Netflix trailer dropped for the forthcoming Jeen-Yuhs documentary.

Offering an in-depth look into the life and creative practice of the prolific music artist and producer, the three-act project will be released on the streaming in three parts, starting on Wednesday 16 February.