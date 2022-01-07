Actor Julia Fox has written a blog post about her date with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after they were spotted attending a theatre performance together this week.

Fox, who received acclaim from her debut performance in Adam Sandler’s 2019 film Uncut Gems, was seen with the artist leaving a production of Slave Play in New York City on Wednesday 5 January.

In a piece for Interview Magazine, the 31-year-old said she had an “instant connection” after meeting Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and described him as “so fun to be around”.

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play,” she said.

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favourite restaurants. Obviously.”

Fox said that Ye directed a photoshoot for her in the restaurant while other guests dined, before surprising her with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes”.

“It was every girl’s dream come true,” she wrote. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

The article was accompanied by several photos of the “date”, including Fox and Ye embracing in the hotel suite where she tried on several outfits.

On social media, some fans have accused Ye of “staging” the date as an attempt to make his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, jealous.

Last month, he appeared to make a plea for a reunion with the reality TV star at a concert with Drake.

During a performance of “Runaway” from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Ye repeated the refrain “I need you to run right back to me” before adding: “More specifically, Kimberly.”

The Independent has contacted Ye and Fox’s representatives for comment.