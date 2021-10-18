Kanye West has officially changed his name to ‘Ye’.

Back in August, the rapper formally requested to change his name to Ye, according to a report in TMZ.

Born Kanye Omari West, the rapper filed for the name change on Tuesday 24th August in Los Angeles citing “personal reasons” were behind the name change.

Back in 2018, he also alluded to his plans to change his name formally to ‘Ye’ in a tweet. “Formally known as Kanye West. I am YE”, the rapper tweeted.

Now, in court documents obtained byTMZ, the name change has been officially approved by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Michelle Williams.

He will no longer have a middle or final name and will be known simply as ‘Ye’ from now on.

In 2018, the musician told radio host Big Boy, “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means you. So, I’m you. And I’m us. It’s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused—everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings.”

His eighth studio album in 2018 was called “Ye” and the name has been present on his Twitter handle for some time.

Earlier today, Ye was photographed around Europe wearing bizarre face masks.

The artist, whose latest album “Donda”was released earlier this year, was spotted in Berlin and then in Venice, where he gave a short performance at a wedding.

In Berlin, he was pictured wearing a pale mask that obscured his entire face.

At the private wedding event, he wore a dark grey face mask, along with an oversized jacket and Balenciaga Crocs boots.