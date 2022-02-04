The official Netflix trailer for jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy has been released, days after the directors denied the rapper’s request for a final edit.

Offering an in-depth look into the life and creative practice of the prolific music artist and producer, the three-act project will be released on the streaming in three parts, starting on Wednesday 16 February.

Filled with footage from the start of his career, working purely on the music of others, to the creation of his 2019 album Jesus is King, it is likely to be the most revealing look at West’s creative and personal life yet.

After its debut at Sundance in January, jeen-Yuhs is on the way to a wider release. West recently demanded to have the final edit and approval of the project, ahead of its Netflix premiere.

However, filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah declined, with Coodie explaining their decision: “Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control because you don’t want to lose your creative control.”

The duo have collaborated with West in the past, with direction credits on music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.

Watch the trailer for jeen-Yuhs here:

Earlier glimpses at the project have shown West’s late mother, Donda West, warning her son of the dangers of becoming “too arrogant”, as well as him freestyling with longtime collaborator Mos Def, creating the track that would eventually be “Two Words”.

‘jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ is on Netflix from 16 February.