Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has divided fans after revealing in a now-deleted TikTok that her favourite movie is The Conjuring 3.

North, nine, the eldest child of Kardashian and Kanye West, shared the insight into her film preferences in a video shared to the joint TikTok account that she shares with her mother, @kimandnorth.

In the clip, which was set to Katy Perry’s “California Gurls,” North told her more than nine million followers that she likes to start her mornings by watching the 2021 horror film, which has an R rating for terror, violence, and some disturbing images, according to Cosmopolitan.

After explaining that she likes to begin her day with her “favourite movie,” North then turned the camera toward her TV screen, which showed The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It page on Netflix.

The film tells a “chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators,” according to the movie’s IMDb page.

Before it was deleted, the video was viewed more than 900,000 times, according to The Mirror.

Although comments under videos posted to the mother-daughter duo’s TikTok account are always disabled, fans took to Twitter to question North’s claim, while others were simply confused or amused by the nine year old’s movie preference.

“Can we talk about how North West’s favourite movie is The Conjuring 3,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Why is North’s favourite movie The Conjuring 3…”

According to someone else, North revealing that the horror film is her favourite movie had them “floored”.

“North West’s favourite movie being The Conjuring 3 was something I simply never would have guessed in my entire life,” another person tweeted.

Others asked Kardashian directly whether the movie is really her daughter’s favourite, with one person tweeting: “Just watched North’s TikTok… @KimKardashian is her favourite movie really The Conjuring 3??”

While there were some who seemed concerned about the appropriateness of the nine year old’s favourite movie, one fan defended North and Kardashian on the basis that “movies aren’t real,” and that they also watched horror films when they were younger.

“If North wants to watch The Conjuring let her?? I was watching s**t like The Descent, It, and [so much] more, y’all are too soft with these kids,” they wrote, before adding: “Movies aren’t f**king real.”

This is not the first time that Kardashian has stepped in to censor her daughter’s TikTok usage, as the reality star also intervened in December 2021, when she ended a live tour her and West’s eldest child had been giving followers of the family’s home in California.

The video, which has also been removed, concluded with Kardashian telling her daughter: “No, you’re not allowed to go live. North, come on, you’re not allowed to go live.”

Kardashian later addressed her daughter’s occasionally questionable posts on the platform during an interview with Bari Weiss, where she said it was “inevitable” that North would break the rules, considering she is the “twin” of her father.

“I mean, North West is Kanye West’s daughter. Forget that, she’s his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above,” Kardashian said shortly after the incident. “But in my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologised to me and she said ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it.”

The most recent video shared to the duo’s TikTok account shows Kardashian and West singing along to Ariana Grande’s song “Santa Tell Me”.