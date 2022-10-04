Jump to content

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kardashian and her family are currently in France for Paris Fashion Week.

Amber Raiken
Tuesday 04 October 2022 18:37
Comments

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.

At the start of the clip, @sxchaz shared an image of himself posing for the camera, writing in the caption (which was translated from French to English via Google Translate): “I was taking a picture quietly in Paris when suddenly.”

“Kim Kardasian’s children [say] f*** [you] at the window,” the text continued.

The TikToker proceeded to show a video of the Kardashian family that was filmed from the street outside of their hotel window. The footage appeared to feature the three children in their room with Saint seemingly holding up his two middle fingers towards the camera.

As of 3 October, the clip has more than 4.7m views, with some TikTok users in the comments calling Saint’s gesture an “iconic” moment.

Other viewers have questioned @sxchaz about why he was trying to film the three children.

“But also why so much media coverage, I do not understand you have things to prove,” one wrote.

“People criticise too much,” another added. “They are children huh.”

A third person said: “You spy on them. They are at home. They do what they want.”

Saint’s behaviour also sparked criticism from viewers, with one claiming that the children were “too rude” and “didn’t realise how lucky they are”.

This wasn’t the first time that Kardashian’s children have confronted people filming them. While in Paris for fashion week in July, Kardashian and her family had dinner at Fedi. As they left the restaurant, they were approached by a group of paparazzi wanting to take their photo and North asked the photographers: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

That same month, Kardashian also shared a video of North at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show holding up a sign that said “Stop,” in order to tell photographers not to take photos of her.

Kardashian addressed how “funny” her daughter’s sign was in an Instagram post, writing: “North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for comment.

