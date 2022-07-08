Kim Kardashian has shared a video of her daughter, North West, holding up a sign that said “Stop” to photographers at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.

The nine-year-old sat in the front row at the show with her mother on Wednesday (6 July) during Paris Couture Week.

In a video shared on Kardashian’s Instagram profile, the footage pans over celebrities sitting in the front row, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Kardashian herself.

When it lands on North, she stares directly at the camera while holding up a piece of paper with the word “stop” written in large letters.

The SKIMS mogul included the video at the end of a set of photographs of her and North attending the show.

She wrote in the caption: “So proud of my sweet friend Olivier Rousteing for designing this couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. I couldn’t be more proud!

“As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom.”

She continued: “For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show.”

This is the second time North has confronted paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday (5 July), the Kardashian family dined at Ferdi while photographers waited outside for snaps.

When North stepped out of the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus, however, she asked the paparazzi: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

North has been outspoken about her wishes when it comes to photos in the past.

In 2015, when she was two years old, she was filmed on her way to a dance class with her nanny and told a group of paparazzi: “I said no pictures!”

The oldest daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West has been labelled as the “next It-girl” by fans who praised her outfit choices throughout the week while she is in the French capital.

She also joined her mother and grandmother at the Balenciaga show on Wednesday (6 July), when she watched Kardashian walk the runway alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa.