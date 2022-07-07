The French capital is buzzing with celebrities galore as Paris Couture Week gets underway, but all eyes are on North West, who has been dubbed “the next It girl”.
The nine-year-old flexed her style chops as she accompanied her mother, Kim Kardashian, around town and took front row seats at several shows this week.
Fans have taken to Twitter and Instagram to praise North’s sartorial choices and said she is “one to watch”.
One person wrote: “North West is the next big thing from that family.”
Another declared: “No one is doing it like North West during haute couture week in Paris, no one. The next It girl I’m so serious.”
“I want North West to be in charge of my outfits and whole life please,” a third added.
In recognition of the next icon of the Kardashian-Jenner family, we break down all of North’s best looks at Paris Couture Week so far.
Reppin’ Ye
On Tuesday 5 July, North was seen hanging out with Kardashian ahead of fashion week wearing a rare piece of clothing from her dad Kanye West’s now-defunct streetwear brand, Pastelle.
West, now legally known as Ye, launched Pastelle in 2009. It produced only a two-toned cobalt blue varsity jacket before the brand dissolved and the item was consigned to Ye’s archives.
Fans have speculated that North wore the very same jacket that Ye wore when he accepted an award at the 2008 American Music Awards.
North styled the jacket with matching blue-framed sunglasses, black trousers and Balenciaga’s super-chunky Hardcrocs – which have been sported previously by the likes of Justin Bieber and Elliot Page.
She also wore her hair in long, thick braids that framed her face, which she has continued to wear throughout her Paris trip.
Balenciaga Twins
Later that same day, North stepped out with Kardashian once again and the pair wore full Balenciaga outfits in matching black.
Kardashian made headlines for donning a bare-backed bodysuit with the Yorkshire town of Barnsley namechecked on the back.
Meanwhile, North opted for an oversized black denim jacket that was bedazzled over an embellished Balenciaga T-shirt. She rewore the label’s Hardcrocs, which appear to be a favourite.
North also made headlines while wearing this look when she hit back at paparazzi who gathered outside the restaurant where the Kardashian family had been dining to wait for them.
As she walked out with friend Ryan Romulus, North – who is known for being sassy – asked the photographers: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”
Graphic Grunge
On Wednesday 6 July, North attended the Balenciaga show, where Kardashian walked alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa, as well as supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.
Choosing comfort over high fashion, North brought a grunge edge to creative director Demna Gvasalia’s show, donning a black long-sleeved graphic T-shirt and black ripped jeans.
She accessorised with pitch-black sunglasses and Balenciaga’s mini bag. The luxury fashion house’s Hardcrocs made an appearance once again.
However, her grungy look could not distract fans from Kardashian’s walk during the show, which some people described as “the worst runway walk” they had ever seen.
Wednesday Addams Vibes
Attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Wednesday, both North and Kardashian wore pinstripes and matching nose chains to sit in the front row.
North wore a look reminiscent of beloved goth Addams’ Family character Wednesday Addams with a pinstriped vest and skirt over a white collared button up and black tie.
She also wore a black beret and swapped out the Hardcrocs for knee-high combat boots.
Meanwhile, Kardashian wore a more modest version of a dress that Jean Paul Gaultier designed for Madonna to wear at the 1992 American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR) fashion benefit.
The original dress featured straps that framed Madonna’s bare breasts, but Kardashian’s had skin-coloured panels over her breasts instead.
