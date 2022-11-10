Kim Kardashian says she used Blac Chyna defamation trial to prepare for law school

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian revealed she used Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against her family as a learning experience.

The latest episode of The Kardashians saw the famous family head to New York City for the Met Gala, just as their defamation trial against Blac Chyna was heating up. During the 10 November episode, Kim Kardashian explained how the lawsuit, which was filed by her brother Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancé, helped prepare her for law school.

“As an aspiring attorney, I need to see the closing arguments to see how they piece it all together. This is my first real trial that I’ve seen, which is like the best law school you could imagine,” Kardashian said.

During her confessional, the SKIMS founder said she’s been taking notes when she’s not on the stand.

“I’ve been taking notes during this trial. It was so interesting to see you have to follow the proper process in order to get evidence submitted,” she shared. “It is definitely really scary. I’ve never really been through a full trial where I’m up for something. It’s just all fascinating to be living it and learning it all at the same time. There is not a chance I’m missing this. This is what I live for.”

In April, Blac Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against Rob Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner family over claims that they conspired with executives at E! to pull the plug on the couple’s reality series, Rob & Chyna. The model, whose real name is Angela Renée White, sued the family for $100m, which includes more than $40m for damages in lost earnings and more than $60m in loss of future earning capacity damages.

Black Chyna further claimed the show’s cancellation hindered her ability to make additional profit through social media influencing and other means that would have come with her fame from the series. Additional allegations in the complaint included assault and harassment charges against Rob, while Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were accused of defamation.

The model previously filed the defamation lawsuit against the family in 2017, following her split from Rob Kardashian. The former couple are parents to their six-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

On 2 May, a California jury sided with the Kardashian clan and ruled that the famous family had not defamed Chyna and declined to award her any damages.

Kim Kardashian – who has been pursuing law and passed the baby bar exam in December 2021 – used the defamation trial as a learning opportunity. But for Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner, the lawsuit proved to be an intense and anxiety-inducing experience.

“I’m literally panicking about tomorrow. Not just about the Met, like, the f***ing verdict,” the Good American founder said as they boarded a private jet to New York. “The facts are the facts, but the fact that we’re in trial blows my mind.”

“We didn’t do anything wrong or dishonest. We told the truth,” her mother chimed in.

“Now we’re just trusting 12 people that are going to decide? That’s why I’m nervous,” Khloe admitted during the episode “I’m just so confused. That’s why I’m nervous. Why has it taken so long? To me, I’m like, it’s an open-and-shut case.”

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old momager explained how the defamation trial has taken a toll on her physically and mentally. “I am absolutely mentally, spiritually, physically tired – tired from the trial, tired from being in the courthouse all day every day, tired of thinking about this,” she said in a confessional. “It’s just exhausting, so definitely a two-martini night. Maybe three.”

Days later, Kris Jenner was all smiles on the Met Gala red carpet after the verdict was announced in favour of the Kardashian-Jenner family that same evening. Since then, the Kardashians have requested $390,000 from Blac Chyna cover legal fees from the trial. Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani has said they plan to appeal the court’s decision.

New episodes of The Kardashians season two premieres every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.