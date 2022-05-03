Kris Jenner reacts to Blac Chyna defamation trial verdict on Met Gala red carpet

While the Kardashians and Jenners attended the Met Gala, a jury reached a verdict in Blac Chyna’s $100m defamation lawsuit in favour of the famous family.

The Los Angeles jury found that no members of the famous family defamed Black Chyna or interfered with her E! network contract.

Kris Jenner was all smiles as she walked the Met Gala red carpet after the verdict was announced. “I’m just happy it’s over,” the 66-year-old matriarch told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “I’m glad it’s over and I’m glad it’s over for the girls. And we’re here tonight to celebrate!”

When asked how she powered through the trial, Jenner replied: “Pray. I live in my faith and just hope that’s enough.”

Black Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - had alleged that four members of the Kardashian-Jenner family made false statements that she physically assaulted their brother and Chyna’s former fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Chyna also claimed that the abuse allegations had led to the cancellation of the former couple’s reality show, Rob & Chyna, resulting in a loss of income from television work. In the five-year lawsuit, Chyna was seeking $40m loss of earnings from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Kardashian and more than $60m in future earnings.

The jury denied any damages to Chyna, who was in court for the verdict. While all four members of the famous family testified during the nine-day trial, none of them were present for the verdict as they were all “at some gala” in New York, the clerk was told by their lawyers, according to TMZ.

Kim Kardashian - who attended the Met Gala on Monday evening wearing Marylin Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress from 1962 - was cleared of defamation charges on 29 April when Judge Gregory Alarcon threw out part of the case in the middle of deliberations.

The 41-year-old billionaire walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday evening alongside her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who helped her up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the event was being held.

According to Kardashian, she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the dress and undergone a 14-hour hair transformation to bleach her black hair blonde.

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker also made their Met Gala debut in matching Thom Browne deconstructed skirts. And Kylie Jenner sparked mixed reactions from fans as she wore an Off-White wedding gown, complete with a veil-covered white baseball cap.

Read more about the events from the Met Gala here.