Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kylie Jenner ‘cried for three weeks’ after son’s birth due to ‘baby blues’

The reality star continues to share her postpartum journey

Kate Ng
Thursday 20 October 2022 09:32
Comments
Kylie Jenner singing 'rise and shine' to daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has opened up about experiencing the “baby blues” after she gave birth to her son in February.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul talked about her experience with older sister Kendall Jenner and said she “cried for three weeks” after the birth.

The reality star has previously spoken candidly about how her postpartum journey “hasn’t been easy”.

In the episode, which aired on Thursday (20 October), Kendall asks how Kylie is doing following her and partner Travis Scott’s new arrival.

Kylie replied: “It’s been really hard for me. I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It’s just the baby blues and then it goes away. I had it with Stormi too.

Recommended

“I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I’d be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.”

The mom of two reassured Kendall that she was starting to feel better “mentally”.

“I’m not crying every day, so that’s great,” she said. “I don’t have bad days with my body. I have bad days mentally. I feel really good about my body. I see my body and I love my body. I’m embracing my PP body – postpartum.”

In a confessional, Kylie told the cameras that she Googled her postpartum symptoms.

“They call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks,” she explained. “After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”

According to the NHS, the “baby blues” are common and develop during the first week after childbirth.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

(Getty Images)

Symptoms can include feeling emotional and bursting into tears for no apparent reason, feeling irritable or touchy, anxiety and restlessness, and low mood. The health service says these are normal and usually only last for a few days.

On the other hand, postnatal depression can start at any point in the first year after giving birth and can be “extremely distressing”, the NHS says.

Around one in 10 women are affected by postnatal depression. Mothers who think they might be depressed should seek help as soon as possible by talking to a GP, midwife or health visitor.

In May, Kylie posted a TikTok discussing her postpartum hormones using a clip from her 2017 show, Life With Kylie.

In the video, she mouths the words: “I’m getting my personality back though. Like I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.”

Recommended

Kylie and Travis also share their daughter Stormi, who was born in 2018. They previously named their son Wolf but have since said they changed their minds.

However, the baby boy’s new name has not been confirmed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in