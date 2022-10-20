Kylie Jenner ‘cried for three weeks’ after son’s birth due to ‘baby blues’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has opened up about experiencing the “baby blues” after she gave birth to her son in February.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul talked about her experience with older sister Kendall Jenner and said she “cried for three weeks” after the birth.

The reality star has previously spoken candidly about how her postpartum journey “hasn’t been easy”.

In the episode, which aired on Thursday (20 October), Kendall asks how Kylie is doing following her and partner Travis Scott’s new arrival.

Kylie replied: “It’s been really hard for me. I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It’s just the baby blues and then it goes away. I had it with Stormi too.

“I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I’d be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.”

The mom of two reassured Kendall that she was starting to feel better “mentally”.

“I’m not crying every day, so that’s great,” she said. “I don’t have bad days with my body. I have bad days mentally. I feel really good about my body. I see my body and I love my body. I’m embracing my PP body – postpartum.”

In a confessional, Kylie told the cameras that she Googled her postpartum symptoms.

“They call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks,” she explained. “After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”

According to the NHS, the “baby blues” are common and develop during the first week after childbirth.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Getty Images)

Symptoms can include feeling emotional and bursting into tears for no apparent reason, feeling irritable or touchy, anxiety and restlessness, and low mood. The health service says these are normal and usually only last for a few days.

On the other hand, postnatal depression can start at any point in the first year after giving birth and can be “extremely distressing”, the NHS says.

Around one in 10 women are affected by postnatal depression. Mothers who think they might be depressed should seek help as soon as possible by talking to a GP, midwife or health visitor.

In May, Kylie posted a TikTok discussing her postpartum hormones using a clip from her 2017 show, Life With Kylie.

In the video, she mouths the words: “I’m getting my personality back though. Like I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.”

Kylie and Travis also share their daughter Stormi, who was born in 2018. They previously named their son Wolf but have since said they changed their minds.

However, the baby boy’s new name has not been confirmed.