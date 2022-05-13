Kylie Jenner discusses postpartum hormones after welcoming second child

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her postpartum experience and how she’s starting to feel like herself again after welcoming her second child with Travis Scott last February.

The 24-year-old reality star discussed her postpartum hormones in a recent TikTok video, which she captioned: “When your postpartum hormones start to level out.”

In the clip, Jenner looked at the camera and lip-synced a phrase from her 2017 show, Life With Kylie. “I’m getting my personality back though,” she mouthed. “Like I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.”

The mother of two, who gave birth to her and Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in 2018, has previously discussed her struggles with her second postpartum journey.

In March, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that postpartum life had “not been easy,” as she told her fans and followers it had impacted her “physically, menteally, and spiritually”.

“I just want to say... my postpartum has not been easy,” she explained. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us,” she continued. “But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

At the time, she acknowledged that she was okay with not being okay, and said she wanted all women “to stop putting pressure on [themselves]” to be mentally “back” after childbirth.