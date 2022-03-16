Kylie Jenner has admitted that her postpartum journey after giving birth to her son Wolf Jacques Webster has “not been easy”.

The Kylie Skin founder gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott on 2 February 2022, a day after their daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday.

On Tuesday (15 March), Jenner shared a series of videos chatting about her postpartum experience.

“I just want to say... my postpartum has not been easy,” she said. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Jenner admitted that this experience has not been easy “physically, mentally, and spiritually”.

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us,” she said. “But it hasn’t been easy on me either. It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that.”

Reflecting on what this experience has taught her, she added: “It’s okay not to be okay”.

“I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth,” Jenner added.

Last week, Jenner returned to Instagram almost a month after giving birth to her new son.