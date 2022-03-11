Stormi crashes Kylie Jenner’s first Instagram video since giving birth

Kylie Jenner has returned to Instagram one month after giving birth to her second child, Wolf Webster.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling posted a series of videos to her Instagram Stories to promote the launch of a new lip product from Kylie Cosmetics — but there was a surprise guest.

Stormi Webster, 4, Jenner’s daughter with rapper Travis Scott, appears in the video while Jenner explains the new offering.

“I launched a new lip product, lip lacquers,” Jenner explains before Stormi cuts in. “Get out of here,” Jenner says to her daughter before asking Stormi to let her “do this for two seconds, thank you”.

During the videos, Jenner also reveals that she hasn’t been doing her makeup since she gave birth to Wolf on 2 February.

(Instagram/@kyliejenner)

“I haven’t been doing my makeup, so I haven’t been able to show you guys, but now I’m getting back to doing my makeup,” she says, before showing what the different shades of the lacquers look like.

Jenner has yet to reveal a photo of Wolf. The photo of his announcement is a black and white image which shows Stormi holding Wolf’s hand.

Jenner captioned the image simply “2/2/22” with a blue heart to indicate it is a boy.

Fans initially speculated that the baby’s name could be Angel after the Kardashian family left a slew of angel emojis under the the announcement. This was later revealed to be because the date Wolf was born was considered to be “angel numbers”.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s older half-sister Kim Kardashian has faced backlash this week after telling women in business to get their “f***ing ass up and work” adding “it seems like nobody wants to work these days”.

Social media users reacted to the comments, calling them “privileged” and “tone deaf”.