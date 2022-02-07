Kylie Jenner announces birth of second child with Travis Scott
Jenner and Scott welcomed their second baby into the world on 2 February 2022
Kylie Jenner announces second pregnancy
Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott.
On Sunday (6 February), the 24-year-old beauty mogul posted a black and white photo of her son’s tiny hand to reveal the news.
In the caption, Jenner clarified that her baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born on 2 February 2022, a day after his elder sister Stormi Webster’s birthday.
Friends and family of the model were quick to comment on the post.
Jenner’s mum Kris wrote: “Angel Pie”
Her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian added: “Mommy of two life [sic].”
Other celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Jen Atkin, Johnny Cyrus, and Anastasia Karanikolaou left congratulatory messages on the Kylie Skin founder’s post.
Last year, Jenner announced she’s pregnant with her second child with Scott in a touching Instagram video.
The minute-and-a-half-long Instagram video, captioned with a white heart emoji, a pregnant belly emoji, and tagging @travisscott, begins with a clip of what appears to be a positive test.
It then shows instances of Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, taking the Kylie Cosmetics founder to the doctor’s appointment for her ultrasound.
The video also features moments from when Jenner told her mother Kris the news. Stormi is seen giving her grandmother an envelope with photos of an ultrasound, followed by Kris saying it is one of the “happiest days” of her life.
When Jenner was pregnant with Stormi in 2017, she didn’t reveal the news until after she had given birth in February 2018.
