Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is ‘hard’

Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West is “hard”.

The Skims founder shares four children with the 45-year-old Donda rapper.

On Monday’s episode of Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kardashian said that co-parenting with West, who legally changed his name to Ye, is “f***ing hard”.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” Kardashian said.

“That’s what I would want for them,” she added. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”

Kardashian said that she’ll be “prepared” for the day her kids come and ask her about the controversy surrounding their father.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she told host Angie Martinez. “All the crazy s***.

“They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

The Kardashians star however admitted that she’s “holding on by a thread”.

“I definitely protected [Ye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids for my kids,” Kardashian said. “In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world… I’m holding on by a thread.

“I know I’m so close to that not happening. While that’s still happening, I will protect that to the ends of the earth as long as I can.”

Ye and Kardashian’s divorce was finalised last month.

The former couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married on 24 May 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

Since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, West has shared numerous social media posts about the reality star, including about who she’s been dating and how she’s allegedly given him limited access to his children.