Kylie Jenner has hit back at accusations that she posted photographs of her children to distract the public from Balenciaga’s ongoing scandal after fans accused the famous family of the calculated move.

On Monday (28 November), the reality star gave fans a rare glimpse into her time with her and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter Stormi and nine-month-old son, whose name has not been confirmed.

It came after Balenciaga came under intense backlash for a controversial campaign that featured children holding bondage teddy bears.

The luxury fashion brand was also criticised for a separate photoshoot that featured Supreme Court documents on child pornography cases. Balenciaga has since apologised for both campaigns.

But Jenner found herself at the centre of speculation that she only shared photos of her kids to “cover up” for the brand, which her sister Kim Kardashian has close ties with.

Under her post, one person commented: “Using your son to take the attention away from the Balenciaga scandal… Classic Kylie.”

On TikTok, Julie Theis, who goes by the handle Psych Advice, posted a video of Jenner’s most recent posts with the caption: “Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.”

Jenner has since shut down the comments and responded: “Uh why would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say.”

This week, Kardashian revealed she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga but stopped short of cutting ties with the luxury brand.

She said in a statement released on social media that, as a mother of four, she was “shaken” by the “disturbing images”.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she continued.

The SKIMS mogul added that she is currently “re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children”.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” her statement concluded.

Despite the statement, fans have also accused Kardashian of using her social media to distract from the scandal, after she posted photos of her home on Instagram on Tuesday along with the caption: “Things at home that make me happy.”

In the comments, many accused Kardashian of attempting to draw attention away from Balenciaga, and her relationship with the brand.

“Fashion gate distraction,” one person wrote, while another said: “Random pictures. Nothing is going to distract us this time Kim!”

Fans have called on other celebrities linked to Balenciaga’s other campaigns to renounce the brand, including Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman and Isabelle Huppert.

Follow the latest updates in our liveblog.