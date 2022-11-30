Balenciaga scandal - latest: Kylie Jenner weighs in amid new backlash over controversial book featured in ad
Luxury fashion brand is embroiled in controversy over ads featuring children
Balenciaga has issued a statement “strongly condemning” child abuse while addressing the fallout over its controversial ad campaigns involving children.
On Monday, the fashion house shared a new statement on Instagram in which it said it “would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns”.
Balenciaga has faced widespread backlash over two recent ad campaigns involving children. One of the ads, the designer’s gift collection campaign, featured children posing with the brand’s teddy bear purses, which critics pointed out appear to be wearing BDSM and bondage-inspired accessories.
The second ad under scrutiny is Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 campaign, for its use of a printout of a Supreme Court decision on child pornography.
In the post, the designer brand wrote: “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative.
“The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”
Despite the statement, the backlash over the controversial ads has continued, with renewed criticism focused on the inclusion of a book about Michaël Borremans, a Belgian artist whose earlier work included depictions of castrated children, in the Spring 2023 campaign.
Amid the fallout, Kylie Jenner has denied claims that she posted never-before-seen photos of her family to distract from the scandal.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Renewed criticism over the campaign’s has focused largely on the inclusion of a book by Michaël Borremans.
In one photo from the brand’s Spring 2023 campaign, Isabelle Huppert sits in a Manhattan office in front of a pile of books.
However, as noted by critics of the ad, the Belgian artist’s earlier work included depictions of castrated children.
“There’s a book in one of Balenciaga‘s photos that’s written by Michaël Borremans, an artist who created “Fire from the Sun,” which is a series of paintings depicting naked toddlers,” one tweet reads.
Balenciaga has disabled comments under its most recent statement addressing the fallout, however, fans have continued to condemn the brand on social media.
“Balenciaga is very much cancelled in my eyes, I don’t care what explanation they come up with. Don’t mess with children,” one person tweeted.
Balenciaga has followed up on its promise to take legal action regarding its Spring 2023 campaign, with the brand filing a lawsuit against production company North Six Inc – and its agent, Nicholas Des Jardins.
In the complaint, the luxury fashion house accuses the defendants of engaging in “inexplicable acts and omissions” that were “malevolent or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless”.
Balenciaga is seeking $25m in monetary damages.
As for photographer Gabriele Galimberti’s role in creating the Balenciaga campaign featuring children posing with plush bears, Balenciaga said it was taking the blame.
“This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images,” the company wrote. “The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”
The clarification comes after Balenciaga apologised for the campaign last week. “We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the statement said “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”
Following the statement, the National Geographic photographer issued a statement of his own, in which he said he was “not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose [sic] the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same”.
You can read Galimberti’s statement in full below.
Photographer who shot Balenciaga ad featuring ‘BDSM’ teddy bears breaks silence
Spanish luxury brand issued apology for campaign and pulled images from its website and social media
As of now, the photographers behind Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 campaign have yet to comment on the backlash.
The photoshoot, which starred Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman and Isabelle Huppert, was shot by Joshua Bright, while photographer Chris Maggio captured the still-life images of accessories, according to WWD.
The campaign sparked backlash over the inclusion of court documents relating to a Supreme Court decision on child pornography, and for featuring a book by a Belgian artist whose earlier work included depictions of castrated children.
Axed Balenciaga ad included book by artist who painted castrated children
Fashion brand ‘reiterates its sincere apologies for the offence we have caused and extends its apologies to talents and partners’
Jenner’s response comes as many fans have called on celebrities to publicly denounce the brand, while some have suggested that Kim Kardashian should have cut ties with the company over the scandal.
Candace Owens was among those criticising the Skims founder’s response as not being strong enough, with the conservative commentator claiming the reality star should have decided she was “done with Balenciaga”.
Kylie Jenner has shut down a TikToker’s claim that she posted family photos to distract from the Balenciaga scandal after the Kylie Cosmetics star shared never-before-seen pictures of her and Travis Scott’s nine-month-old son.
Jenner denied the accusation in a TikTok comment, writing: “Uh whyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga?This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say.”
In a statement released on Monday, Balenciaga said it “takes responsibility” for the “series of grievous errors” that led to the two campaigns being published and said the coompany would be “closely revising our organisation and collective ways of working” in light of the fallout.
While celebrities and notable figures have spoken out against Balenciaga in light of the controverisal campaigns, not everyone who works with the brand has denounced the luxury designer.
Nicole Kidman, who features in the brand’s Spring 2023 campaign, has remained silent amid the backlash, prompting fans to call on her to denounce Balenciaga.
You can read more about the reactions below.
Fans call on Nicole Kidman to denounce Balenciaga
Kim Kardashian said she would be ‘re-evaluating’ her relationship with Balenciaga amid the ongoing campaign controversy
Galimberti, who has 20 years of experience as a documentary photographer, is also afraid of the impact the backlash will have on his career, as he estimates that he’s already lost $10,000 in wages since the Balenciaga controversy, according to WWD.
The Balenciaga shoot marked his first assignment in the fashion industry.
