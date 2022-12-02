✕ Close Balenciaga under fire over 'creepy' ads of kids with 'bondage outfits'

The backlash surrounding Balenciaga’s recent ad campaigns involving children has remained strong as fans and celebrities continue to denounce the luxury brand.

The Spanish fashion house found itself embroiled in controversy over two ad campaigns - one with a child model holding a “BDSM teddy bear” and another featuring a Supreme Court decision on child pornography and a book about Belgian artist Michaël Borremans.

Addressing the fallout, Balenciaga “strongly condemned” child abuse and said it never intended to “include it in our narrative”.

Creative director Demna has also apologised for the brand’s “wrong artistic choice”.

The remarks did little to quell outrage, with many calling for a boycott of the luxury brand and for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman to cut ties.

Kardashian, a longtime brand ambassador, ultimately announced she would be “re-evaluating” the relationship, while her sister Kylie Jenner appeared to distance herself by dismissing speculation that she and her famous family were “covering up” for Balenciaga.