Balenciaga scandal - latest: Creative director Demna apologises over ad campaign as celebrities toss ‘trash’
Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is embroiled in controversy over ads featuring children
The backlash surrounding Balenciaga’s recent ad campaigns involving children has remained strong as fans and celebrities continue to denounce the luxury brand.
The Spanish fashion house found itself embroiled in controversy over two ad campaigns - one with a child model holding a “BDSM teddy bear” and another featuring a Supreme Court decision on child pornography and a book about Belgian artist Michaël Borremans.
Addressing the fallout, Balenciaga “strongly condemned” child abuse and said it never intended to “include it in our narrative”.
Creative director Demna has also apologised for the brand’s “wrong artistic choice”.
The remarks did little to quell outrage, with many calling for a boycott of the luxury brand and for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman to cut ties.
Kardashian, a longtime brand ambassador, ultimately announced she would be “re-evaluating” the relationship, while her sister Kylie Jenner appeared to distance herself by dismissing speculation that she and her famous family were “covering up” for Balenciaga.
Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia had praised the fashion brand just one month before its recent scandal.
“The fact that today I have the fashion elite say hello to me, they come to my shows, they consider me finally, it’s somehow a victory, probably,” he said.
On 2 December, the designer issued a statement about the two controversial Balenciaga ads, in which child models posed with teddy bears dressed in bondage gear and a Supreme Court document on child pornography was visible.
“I want to personally apologise for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with kids and I take my responsibility,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.”
Balenciaga’s Demna praised brand’s popularity month before scandal
‘I no longer think about making the fashion industry understand what I do’
WATCH: London Balenciaga store vandalised
A street artist was spotted leaving graffiti on a Balenciaga store window in London amid the brand’s recent ad scandal.
Joe Bloggs, known by his artist name as The Average Man, placed a vinyl sticker with the words “paedophilia” on the store’s glass display window at its New Bond street location in central London.
The words appeared three times in black below two back-to-back facing letter “Ps”.
Bloggs explained that the graffiti was in response to Balenciaga’s recent campaign controversy, in which the luxury fashion house published two ads involving children.
A TikToker captured Bloggs defacing the Balenciaga store window in a video captioned: “POV: you’re walking through Central London enjoying the lights and see Balenciaga getting cancelled”.
VOICES: Will high-end fashion houses ever learn?
In a comment piece, The Independent’s Olivia Petter asks if the fashion industry will ever learn from this controversy.
“Beyond the obvious criticism, there’s something deeper at play here that helps raise further questions around accountability and what actually drives consumer spending.”
“Because, fundamentally, that’s the intention of these campaigns: to sell us things. Once you take away all of the noise and criticism, major brands almost always succeed in continuing to sell their products, backlash be damned.”
“If the fashion industry keeps neglecting to learn from their mistakes, at what point do they stop being mistakes entirely?”
Read more:
This is why Balenciaga won’t be cancelled
As Balenciaga becomes the latest luxury label to become embroiled in controversy, Olivia Petter asks if big brands will ever learn from the errors of their ways
ICYMI: ‘BDSM bear’ photographer addresses backlash
Prior to Demna’s apology, photographer Gabriele Galimberti addressed backlash to the Balenciaga holiday ad campaign in a statement.
The National Geographic photographer said he felt “compelled to make” the statement following the “hundreds of hate mails and messages I received as a result of the photos I took for the Balenciaga campaign”.
“I am not in a position to comment Balenciaga’s choices, but I must stress that I was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same,” he wrote on Instagram. “As a photographer, I was only and solely requested to lit the given scene, and take the shots according to my signature style.”
“As usual for a commercial shooting, the direction of the campaign and the choice of the objects displayed are not in the hands of the photographer.”
Galimberti also clarified he has “no connection with the photo where a Supreme Court document appears.”
The Independent’s Chelsea Ritschel has more:
Photographer who shot Balenciaga ad featuring ‘BDSM’ teddy bears breaks silence
Spanish luxury brand issued apology for campaign and pulled images from its website and social media
‘I need to learn from this’: Demna’s apology
Balenciaga creative director Demna’s apology Instagram post featured a promise to “learn from this”.
He condemned child abuse and said that he plans to learn more about organisations that are centred on protecting children.
“As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn,” he continued. “I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organisations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject.”
He concluded his apology by sharing what Balenciaga’s next steps would be, following the scandal.
“I apologise to anyone offended by the visuals and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can,” he concluded.
The Independent’s Amber Raiken has more:
Balenciaga creative director Demna issues apology amid campaign ad scandal
‘I want to personally apologise for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with kids and I take my responsibility’
‘How does Balenciaga come back from this?'
Balenciaga creative director Demna’s recent Instagram post in which he apologised for making “the wrong artistic choice” has been received poorly on social media.
After apologising to “anyone offended by the visuals”, the 41-year-old designer said the brand had “guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can”.
On Twitter, he has been attacked for his choice of language - “empty” - and for the impact of his artistic decision upon the luxury fashion brand.
“How do they come back from this?,” wrote one user. “The creative vision lies with him. When Galliano had to leave Dior for an antisemitic rant, the brand carried on. Will this do Balenciaga long-term harm? There is no doubt Demna has altered the fashion scene, but I’m not convinced he will survive.”
‘Pure corporate communication’: Social media responds to Demna apology
Social media is starting to respond to Balenciaga creative director Demna’s recent statement (see previous post) in which he apologised for making the “wrong artistic choice”.
In a post shared to Instagram, he wrote: “I want to personally apologise for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility (sic). It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.”
Despite calls for his resignation, the statement has been widely interpreted as a sign that the luxury brand has decided to keep the designer in post.
Responses on social media to the statement have largely been negative so far.
“This is pure corporate communication and empty language elements,” wrote one user on Twitter. “It’s far from being at the level of what’s at stake.”
Another wrote: “What took so long, Demna? I want him out because he’s messing with one of my favourite brands’ legacy”.
Balenciaga creative director Demna posts apology to Instagram
The creative director of Balenciaga Demna has posted a personal apology to his Instagram page.
It reads: “I want to personally apologise for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility (sic). It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.
“As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work (sic), I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse which I condemn. Period.
“I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organisations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject.
“I apologise to anyone offended by the visuals and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can.”
Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. burns Balenciaga shoes in Instagram post
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham are the latest celebrities to protest Balenciaga.
The star of season 22 of The Bachelor burned a pair of Balenciaga shoes and shared it on social media on Thursday (1 December), with the caption, “Bye Balenciaga”.
The 41-year-old and his wife could be seen torching the designer shoes and throwing them in a bin.
Fellow reality TV star Cody Nickson commented: “Burn in hell Balenciaga”, while season 24 winner of The Bachelor, Hannah Ann Sluss, wrote: “And good”, posting a high five emoji.
Another follower wrote: “Don’t forget about Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Alexander McQueen. They, and Balenciaga, are all owned by the same parent company. Food for thought.”
Kering has yet to make a statement regarding the controversy.
Social media users have flooded Kering’s Twitter profile with comments regarding the matter.
“Please stop destroying Cristobal Balenciaga’s legacy,” wrote one user.
“The campaign with little girls looking fearful, in beds and with bondage teddy bears does not precisely scream respect or support. Handle the brand with responsibility or give it up.”
Kanye West insists he ‘stands by’ Balenciaga and ‘denounces all witch hunts'
Kanye West announced his support for Balenciaga as part of a Twitterstorm on Thursday (1 December) that saw him suspended from the social media platform.
In a series of controversial tweets, the rapper wrote: “I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture. Jesus is King. Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake”.
In a second tweet, he added: “Never turn our backs Demna [Balenciaga’s creative director] and the Balenciaga family for life. Cancel cancel culture, Jesus please heal.”
West was later suspended for violating the platform’s policy against violence after posted a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.
His comments come despite Balenciaga terminating its relationship with West in October just weeks after he opened the luxury brand’s Paris Fashion Week runway show.
Balenciaga’s parent company Kering said in a statement: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”
The announcement was made following West’s outbursts of antisemitism and decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt, during his surprise YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, a move that prompted widespread consternation across the fashion industry.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies