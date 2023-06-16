Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson has reportedly been charged with reckless driving in connection with a Beverly Hills car accident, which occurred earlier this year.

In March, the Saturday Night Live alum was driving in the affluent Los Angeles neighbourhood, when his vehicle reportedly went over the curb, hitting a fire hydrant and crashing into the side of a house.

On Friday (16 June), the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital that Davidson had been charged with a misdemeanour count of reckless driving.

“We believe that Mr Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the DA’s office said in an emailed statement to Fox.

The Independent has contacted Davidson’s lawyer for comment.

“We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences,” the statement added. “In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Davidson, 29, is expected to be arraigned in court on July 27.

Pete Davidson (AFP via Getty Images)

According to Lieutenant Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police, Davidson was travelling with a female passenger at the time of the accident. It was reported at the time he was in the car with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, 27.

The couple had returned from a getaway in Hawaii just hours before the accident.

Pictures obtained by TMZ show exterior damage caused to the home and pictures published by Fox show major damage to the front of a dark Mercedes-Benz.

The comedian was recently involved in another controversy after Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) took issue with the star purchasing his family’s new dog from a pet store, rather than adopting one from a shelter.

In an explicit, leaked voicemail to the organisation, Davidson told the animal rights group to “suck my d***”.

The King of Staten Island star later defended some of his comments, saying that he was “not sorry” for standing up for his family, but admitted to using a “poor choice of words” in his voicemail.