Pete Davidson has announced that his two-year-old dog Henry has died after getting “very sick very fast”.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 29, mourned the loss of the young pet in an Instagram post on Dave Sirus’s account.

Sirus is a writer on Davidson’s new comedy series Bupkis, which premiered on Thursday (4 May). But instead of celebrating the premiere, the King of Staten Island star chose to pay tribute to his beloved dog.

“Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry,” the post, which featured a series of photos of Davidson and Henry, began.

“Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only two years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast. My mum, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives.

“Not sure I’d even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever, he used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere,” Davidson recalled.

“When I was working at SNL my mum would [send] me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry.”

The comedian described Henry as “truly the best”, adding that he and his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and sister Casey were “broken and will miss him forever”.

“We love you Henry,” he said. “Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”

Davidson got a second dog, Mabel, in 2021. He described how the animal had been “great” for his anxiety, adding that getting her was the “smartest decision I’ve made”.

“It doesn’t matter what happens to you because the dog will always be excited to see you,” he told PeopleTV at the time. “So that’s something I’ve learned, which is really nice.”

Bupkis is a fictionalised series about Davidson’s life and is streaming on Peacock. It was produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

The comedian, who left SNL last year, was set to return to the late-night comedy sketch show this week as a guest host.

However, the episode has been cancelled due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, which is the first strike in 15 years.