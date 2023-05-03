Pete Davidson explains why cancellation of SNL episode ‘sucks’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson shared his views on the cancellation of his SNL appearance days before it was announced.

The comedian, a former star of the US sketch show, was speaking about the forthcoming episode on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the weekend, when Davidson said he had been forewarned that the writers’ strike might prevent him from presenting.

He told late night host Fallon:: “Lorne [Michaels, producer] told me a couple of months ago but, as you know, the writers’ strike might happen. So, I've been working on this for like two, three months, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, well we’ll know Monday if it’s happening or not.’

He added: “It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head. Like, of course that would happen to me.”

Davidson’s appearance was scheduled to promote his new series, Bupkis.

Hollywood film and TV writers went on strike for the first time in 15 years on Tuesday (2 May) after labour talks with Hollywood studios concluded with no deal on Monday (1 May).

This action has been taken after months of negotiations over pay.

While SNL producer Lorne Michaels said he was hoping to continue airing the series, NBC said in a statement: “SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, 6 May.”

Many other late night shows in America have also been pulled off the air due to the strike.

From Tuesday onwards, talk show hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert, won’t be recording episodes of their shows, which will go dark until an agreement is reached.

Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ episode won’t be going ahead this weekend (YouTube)

Fallon supported the strike at the Met Gala rep carpet, telling Variety: “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, I support them all the way. I couldn’t do the show without them.”

However, one day later, he was criticised after allegedly skipping a meeting to discuss pay.

In the past, writers have gone on strike a total of six times. The latest strike was in 2007-08, which was resolved after three months.