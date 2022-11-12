Peter Kay fans in ticket-buying hell as millions attempt to get seats for first tour in 12 years
‘It’s easier to become PM in this country than get Peter Kay tickets,’ joked one fan
Peter Kay fans have been in ticket-buying “hell” this morning (12 November) as seats for the comedian’s highly anticipated 2022-23 tour went on general sale.
Earlier this week, Kay announced his return to stand-up comedy with his first live tour in 12 years.
The 49-year-old comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the past four years, will embark on an arena tour spanning from this December to August 2023.
It will be his first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.
On Thursday 10 November, there had been a huge demand for pre-sale tickets, causing the O2 priority app to crash.
Posting about trying to get tickets in the general sale on Saturday, one fan wrote: “It’s easier to become PM in this country than get #PeterKay tickets.”
Another wrote: “Nah I’m sorry but I’ve been logged into ticket master since before 9am and somehow I’m 153,000 in the queue. HOW.”
The Manchester Evening News reported that there were two million people queueing for the Manchester dates alone.
Speaking about his tour announcement earlier this week, Kay said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.
“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 – the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”
Kay will begin his tour on 2 December at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.
His run will end on 11 August 2023 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies