Peter Kay fans are “gutted” as he didn’t announce a tour date in London.

The 49-year-old comedian, who has been absent from the spotlight in recent years, is set to embark on an arena tour beginning in December this year.

It will be his first live tour since 2010, and he will be doing shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.

Kay’s comeback was announced during an advertisement break in the series launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.

Kay’s official website appeared to crash under the weight of increased traffic following the announcement, which said tickets will be going on sale at the end of this week.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” he said.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 – the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Kay will begin his tour on 2 December at the Manchester AO Arena.

The tour will run until August 2023.

A poster for the event featured Kay holding a sign reading, “Better late than never” and described a ticket to his shows as an “ideal Christmas gift”.

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy with his first live tour in 12 years (PA Archive)

Many fans are upset over the fact that Kay didn’t announce a tour stop in London.

“Peter Kay touring again. Can’t see London on that itinerary but will travel anywhere to see this bloke,” one fan wrote. Within a 3-mile radius….by train. It’ll get streamed within a few months anyway and need to pay the leccy right now.”

Another person added: “Really hope @peterkay_co_uk announces some London dates! And if I’m lucky enough to get tickets for the 3 of us to any of them – maybe there will be a slither of luck left that means I finally get my Peter Kay drawing signed too!”

One person wrote: ““I know this isn’t the popular view among certain achingly cool comedy fans, but I think Peter Kay is a legend and I’ll be gutted if he doesn’t add London dates to his tour...!”

This isn’t the first time Kay has announced a comeback tour.

In November 2009, after an absence of seven years, Kay announced a return to stand-up with four (later extended to 20) dates at the Manchester Arena the following April, with a show titled The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour...Now On Tour.

In January 2012, the tour entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful stand-up comedy tour of all time, playing to a total of 1.2 million people.

Tickets for Kay’s 2022-23 tour go on sale on 12 November at 10am BST.

Additional reporting by agencies