Liveupdated1667770098

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Olivia Attwood and Chris Moyles become jungle VIPs

New series is back where it belongs

Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 06 November 2022 21:28
I'm a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back.

The popular ITV reality series is returning for its 20th series, which will return to the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019.

I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities will be back where the show truly belongs.

This year’s stars include singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White.

Controversy rocked the show upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Follow along with all the live updates from the launch episode, which begins Sunday 96 November) at 9pm on ITV, below.

1667770098

Three stars up for grabs in first challenge

If you’re afraid of heights... maybe look away now...

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:28
1667769938

Anyone have Olivia Attwood and Chris Moyles forming a weird jungle friendship on their I’m a Celebrity bingo card?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:25
1667769822

VIP, we’ve just been told, actually means Very Isolated Person.

Jill, Charlene and Babatunde are heading off in a chopper for their first challenge – something to do with heights and a glass walkway?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:23
1667769607

Olivia Attwood named first Jungle VIP

Ant and Dec are here and they’re telling this first five that Olivia Attwood has been named Jungle VIP by the public.

She gets to choose another campmate to join her in the VIP section, Attwood goes for Chris Moyles, her close friend for all of 10 minutes.

What awaits the other three, we’re yet to find out.

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:20
1667769406

Babatunde Aléshé enters I’m a Celebrity 2022

Rounding out group one, we have Babatunde Aléshé, who says he’s scared of “everything”! A good start!

Followed by him immediately tripping over, which is also a great sign!

Who is Babatunde Aléshé? The comedian and actor joining I’m a Celebrity 2022

Babatunde Aléshé: Who is the comedian joining I’m a Celebrity and what’s his connection to Mo Gilligan?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:16
1667769332

Jill Scott enters I’m a Celebrity 2022

Lioness legend Jill Scott in next – in a killer pair of trousers, too!

Charlene White is clearly a fan...

Who is Jill Scott? I’m a I’m a Celebrity contestant and Lioness in profile

Jill Scott: Who is the former footballer joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:15
1667769199

Charlene White enters I’m a Celebrity 2022

Aaaaand it’s Loose Women’s Charlene White next! She says she hates spiders, which seems like foreshadowing...

Who is I’m a Celebrity contestant Charlene White?

Charlene White: Who is the longtime ITV presenter joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:13
1667769135

Olivia Attwood enters I’m a Celebrity 2022

Love Island star Olivia Attwood (my guess for this year’s winner, BTW) is in next!

Who is Olivia Attwood? I’m a Celebrity contestant in profile

Olivia Attwood: Who is the I’m a Celebrity star and what is she famous for?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:12
1667769061

Chris Moyles enters I’m a Celebrity 2022

First in – it’s Chris Moyles!

Who is Chris Moyles? I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant in profile

Chris Moyles: Who is the I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant and what is he famous for?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:11
1667768784

Back in Australia – much nicer than Gwrych Castle, isn’t it?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 21:06

