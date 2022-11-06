I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Olivia Attwood and Chris Moyles become jungle VIPs
New series is back where it belongs
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back.
The popular ITV reality series is returning for its 20th series, which will return to the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019.
I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities will be back where the show truly belongs.
This year’s stars include singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White.
Controversy rocked the show upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.
Follow along with all the live updates from the launch episode, which begins Sunday 96 November) at 9pm on ITV, below.
Three stars up for grabs in first challenge
If you’re afraid of heights... maybe look away now...
Anyone have Olivia Attwood and Chris Moyles forming a weird jungle friendship on their I’m a Celebrity bingo card?
VIP, we’ve just been told, actually means Very Isolated Person.
Jill, Charlene and Babatunde are heading off in a chopper for their first challenge – something to do with heights and a glass walkway?
Olivia Attwood named first Jungle VIP
Ant and Dec are here and they’re telling this first five that Olivia Attwood has been named Jungle VIP by the public.
She gets to choose another campmate to join her in the VIP section, Attwood goes for Chris Moyles, her close friend for all of 10 minutes.
What awaits the other three, we’re yet to find out.
Babatunde Aléshé enters I’m a Celebrity 2022
Rounding out group one, we have Babatunde Aléshé, who says he’s scared of “everything”! A good start!
Followed by him immediately tripping over, which is also a great sign!
Who is Babatunde Aléshé? The comedian and actor joining I’m a Celebrity 2022
Babatunde Aléshé: Who is the comedian joining I’m a Celebrity and what’s his connection to Mo Gilligan?
Jill Scott enters I’m a Celebrity 2022
Lioness legend Jill Scott in next – in a killer pair of trousers, too!
Charlene White is clearly a fan...
Who is Jill Scott? I’m a I’m a Celebrity contestant and Lioness in profile
Jill Scott: Who is the former footballer joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?
Charlene White enters I’m a Celebrity 2022
Aaaaand it’s Loose Women’s Charlene White next! She says she hates spiders, which seems like foreshadowing...
Who is I’m a Celebrity contestant Charlene White?
Charlene White: Who is the longtime ITV presenter joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?
Olivia Attwood enters I’m a Celebrity 2022
Love Island star Olivia Attwood (my guess for this year’s winner, BTW) is in next!
Who is Olivia Attwood? I’m a Celebrity contestant in profile
Olivia Attwood: Who is the I’m a Celebrity star and what is she famous for?
Chris Moyles enters I’m a Celebrity 2022
First in – it’s Chris Moyles!
Who is Chris Moyles? I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant in profile
Chris Moyles: Who is the I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant and what is he famous for?
Back in Australia – much nicer than Gwrych Castle, isn’t it?
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies