‘It’s in my brain’: Jill Scott gets cockroach stuck in her ear on I’m a Celebrity

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.

But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”.

Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”

At the “Scareground”, Lioness Scott’s trial saw her surrounded by meal worms and cockroaches in the Unlucky Dip.

As the challenge came to an end, Scott called out: “I’ve got a cockroach right in my ear.”

The medic rushed over, with Scott telling them: “You don’t have to look, it’s definitely in there”.

Scott during the challenge (ITV)

She then quipped: “Come to the jungle, they said, it’ll be fun.”

The medic then flushed the footballer’s ear out with water, with Scott saying that the insect was “now in my brain” and felt “so weird”.

However, it was eventually removed, with Ant McPartlin joking that the cockroach was “bigger than the one [2011 finalist] Fatima Whitbread found up in her nose”.

Scott got the creepy crawly removed from her ear (ITV)

At the end of the competition, Warner had the most balls in the competition, followed by Scarlette Douglas and Chris Moyles.

The chosen contestants to receive the barbecue were Scott, Hancock and Sue Cleaver, despite the Coronation Street actor having the least balls of any campmate with just two.

Babatúndé Aléshé, Douglas and Warner were then chosen to take part in a separate challenge to win food for camp.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV.