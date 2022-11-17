Jump to content

Liveupdated1668723454

I’m a Celebrity - live: Jill Scott battles cockroach as first elimination looms

Hancock is finally not the only campmate doing all the trials

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent,Nicole Vassell,Tom Murray
Thursday 17 November 2022 22:17
Comments
Matt Hancock gets stung by scorpion on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and – after doing many, many trials – is one of the favourites to win the show alongside stars such as Jill Scott and Mike Tindall.

Hancock’s arrival at the camp was met with mixed emotions at the start, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Now, though, the campmates have started to bond with the politician (comedian Seann Walsh was the first to engage in a bromance with Hancock).

Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.”

Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

1668723299

First elimination to take place on Friday

Aaaand what we’ve been expecting – the first campmate will be eliminated during Friday’s show.

You’ve got until Friday night’s show to vote for your favourite contestants.

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 22:14
1668723220

Boy George and Charlene White to face ‘Watery Grave’ Bushtucker Trial

As for tomorrow’s challenge, it’ll be Boy George and Charlene White taking on the “Watery Grave”.

No an ominous title at all...

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 22:13
1668722458

In case you missed it, Jill Scott had to be seen by the camp medic after a cockroach became lodged in her ear.

The England footballer said that it felt like the bug was in her brain.

Jill Scott says it feels like cockroach is ‘in my brain’ after I’m a Celeb challenge

‘Come to the jungle, they said, it’ll be fun,’ England footballer said

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 22:00
1668722228

“I thought I was scared of snakes, but I’d never looked one in the eye. I looked two in the eye, I’m blessed.”

Owen Warner is such a quote machine.

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 21:57
1668722169

Babatúndé Aléshé, Scarlette Douglas and Owen Warner compete for stars

With food for the camp up for grabs, Babatúndé Aléshé, Scarlette Douglas and Owen Warner are now taking part in the “Jungle on Sea” challenge.

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 21:56
1668721304

Jill Scott... legend!

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 21:41
1668719078

For the hungry campmates, tonight’s challenge might be a bit much, as there’s going to be a surf-n-turf barbecue up for grabs for the winner.

However, only three contestants can win...

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 21:04
1668717646

Wondered how much this year’s bunch of campmates are being paid to appear on the show? We’ve done the sleuthing so you don’t have to...

How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?

Fees vary wildly from person to person – with one said to be nearly reaching £1m

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 20:40
1668716146

You can find out more about where I’m a Celebrity is filmed here.

Where is I’m a Celeb filmed? See the Australian ‘jungle’ location

Goodbye, Gwrych Castle

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 20:15
1668713782

Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner to face Scare Ground trial

A sneak peak at tonight’s episode – and it looks like Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner are taking on the Bushtucker Trial!

Isobel Lewis17 November 2022 19:36

