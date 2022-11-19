How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The line-up for the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has certainly made headlines this year – but how much are the stars getting paid?

A number of big names are camping out in the Australian jungle to compete for the crown, with the production back in its usual locale after two Covid-struck years in Gwrych Castle, Wales.

In what is perhaps the most sensational piece of I’m a Celeb casting for years, Conservative MP Matt Hancock was drafted into the jungle as a surprise addition.

Other celebrities competing this year include Culture Club singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles and ex-footballer Jill Scott.

One of the questions frequently asked about I’m a Celebrity concerns the fees celebrities get paid to take part – which can vary wildly from person to person.

While ITV doesn’t disclose details of how much contestants are paid, reports nonetheless circulate about what the stars are taking home, and this year is no different.

Here’s a rundown of what everyone on I’m a Celebrity is reported to be making this year.

Matt Hancock

Former health secretary Matt Hancock, who resigned the post over an extramarital affair, is one of this year’s most high-profile contestants.

Matt Hancock is set to feature on ‘I’m a Celeb’ (AFP via Getty Images)

The Sun has reported that the Tory MP is set to make a whopping £400,000 from the show.

While Hancock has yet to verify this, a spokesperson confirmed that Hancock would declare his fee to Parliament per procedure, and will donate some of the money he earns to charity.

Boy George

Hancock’s fee may be big, but it’s supposedly nothing on Boy George’s, whom Mail Online claims is set to bag “close to £900,000” for his time on the show.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If true, the figure would be the highest ever paid to a contestant on I’m a Celebrity.

The most expensive star to date was reportedly Noel Edmonds, who was remunerated for his time on the show by way of £600,000.

Mike Tindall

Ex-rugby player Mike Tindall is reportedly set to make as much as £150,000 for his time on the show.

Tindall is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, making him the first royal family member to feature on the show.

Mike Tindall on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Chris Moyles

Former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles is also among this year’s contestants.

According to reports, he has agreed a deal worth £250,000 to compete in the jungle.

The rest

When it comes to the remaining contestants – footballer Jill Scott, reality TV star Olivia Attwood (who left early), Corrie star Sue Cleaver, A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, Loose Women anchor Charlene White and comedian Seann Walsh – details of their salaries are yet to be reported.

‘I’m a Celebrity’ cast of 2022 (ITV)

The Independent will update this page with further information as and when it becomes available.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.

Find everything you need to know about the new series here, and the official cast photos here.