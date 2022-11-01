Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is only days away from returning to ITV.

After months of speculation, the official cast lineup for the 2022 season was confirmed on Monday (31 October).

Some of the familiar faces that are set to appear on the programme include musician Boy George, ex-rugby union player and royal family member Mike Tindall, news anchor Charlene White and former Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

This year’s run of the series will be hosted once again by Ant and Dec and will see the show returning to its usual setting of the Australian jungle.

Since 2020, I’m a Celebrity has been filmed in a castle in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on Sunday 6 November at 9pm, this will be the 22nd season of the long-running celebrity survival competition.

This year’s season is airing slightly earlier than usual to avoid schedule clashes with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.

Chris Moyles, Charlene White and Olivia Attwood will appear on I’m a Celebrity (ITV)

2022 also marks the programme’s 20th anniversary after its debut in 2002 saw Tony Blackburn crowned as the first King of the Jungle.

Elsewhere in this year’s confirmed lineup includes radio presenter Chris Moyles, Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver, England footballer Jill Scott and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Also in this year’s cast is Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

I’m a Celebrity cast of 2022: Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE (ITV)

Mike Tindall, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, will make history as the first Royal Family member to compete on the show.

Singer Boy George is speculated to be the highest-paid star in the history of the show, while Chris Moyles is said to be a long-awaited acquisition for ITV. Showrunners have reportedly attempted to get him signed up to the show for years.

Boy George and Mike Tindall are set to star in the new season of I’m a Celebrity (ITV)

Some ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa to commemorate 20 years of the show. This is set to hit screens in 2023.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV on Sunday 6 November at 9pm.